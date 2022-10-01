Time Out says

Get ready for loud, intense and full-throttle family fun when Monster Jam returns to AAMI Park on October 1. It's been three years since the action-packed motorsports event has been in Melbourne, and it's back just in time for the school holidays.

Rock up from 10am for the pre-event Monster Jam Pit Party, where you'll have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the 4,500kg monster trucks. Take pictures, meet the drivers and get an insider's look at how these massive trucks are built to withstand the competition.

There will be two two-hour sessions for the event itself, with the first kicking off at 2pm and the second at 7pm. This year, the roster includes 23-year-old Tristan England behind the wheels of his famed Megaladon truck, as well as fan favourites like Brandon Vinson driving Grave Digger, Colt Stephens in Max D and Armanda Castro behind the wheel of El Toro Loco.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now through the Ticketek website.

