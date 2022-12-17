Melbourne
Timeout

Murder Mystery: Labassa Mansion

  • Things to do
  • Labassa Mansion, Caulfield North
  1. A group of people waiting in line at the doorway of Labassa Mansion.
    Photograph: Phillip Gao
  2. The lounge room of Labassa Mansion.
    Photograph: Anthony Basheer
Time Out says

Can you figure out what really happened in Labassa Mansion?

Alright, let's set the scene: the year is 1895, and there's been a murder in Labassa Mansion. A playboy and his politician friend have been poisoned, shot and stabbed, and everyone thinks the butler did it. But you're the detective on the scene, and things aren't looking quite so black and white.

Until December 17, you can head over to the historic Labassa Mansion in Caulfield North to join in on this immersive murder mystery game. You have an hour and a half to search for clues, interrogate suspects and unmask the true murderer - can you do it? 

Tickets are $60 per person, with sessions falling on a few Fridays and Saturdays each month. Head to the Feverup website for more information and to purchase your tickets. 

This venue is not wheelchair accessible, and only the ground floor of the mansion is accessible for guests with low mobility. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
feverup.com/m/88805
Address:
Labassa Mansion
Labassa Mansion
2 Manor Grove, Caulfield North VIC 3161
Caulfield North
Melbourne
3161
Price:
$60
Opening hours:
5pm, 7.30pm

Dates and times

