Time Out says

Can you figure out what really happened in Labassa Mansion?

Alright, let's set the scene: the year is 1895, and there's been a murder in Labassa Mansion. A playboy and his politician friend have been poisoned, shot and stabbed, and everyone thinks the butler did it. But you're the detective on the scene, and things aren't looking quite so black and white.

Until December 17, you can head over to the historic Labassa Mansion in Caulfield North to join in on this immersive murder mystery game. You have an hour and a half to search for clues, interrogate suspects and unmask the true murderer - can you do it?

Tickets are $60 per person, with sessions falling on a few Fridays and Saturdays each month. Head to the Feverup website for more information and to purchase your tickets.

This venue is not wheelchair accessible, and only the ground floor of the mansion is accessible for guests with low mobility.