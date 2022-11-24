Melbourne
A group of friends in a pool drinking cocktails.
Photograph: Shutterstock

No pool? No problem – this app lets you book a private pool by the hour

Just remember to BYO bathers

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Let’s be real – a household pool isn’t something very many of us have constant access to. In fact, stats show that a whopping 87 per cent of Australians living in this sunburnt country don’t have access to a pool. This summer, Swimply is changing that by offering luxury pool-by-the-hour rentals, connecting local pool owners to pool-searching folk across the country.

This year, it’s bolstered its offering with even more pools in even more locations, giving you the chance to rent a private pool from just $25 per hour. Most locations with pools also offer other summer-appropriate amenities, like a barbecue and pool toys, helping you make a day out of your pool escape. Whether you’re after a rooftop couples retreat or a pool to fit your family, Swimply has you covered. 

And, if you’re one of the lucky 13 per cent that has access to a pool, you can earn a little extra income by renting your pool out on the platform to give you a neat little side hustle without having to do a thing. 

Swimply is available Australia-wide in most major cities, as well as some regional areas. To book your private pool experience, head to the Swimply website or download the Swimply app.

Can't swing a private pool rental? Head to Melbourne's best outdoor pools or hit up the beach instead.

