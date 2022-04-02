Melbourne
North-West Art Fest

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • The Ascot Lot, Ascot Vale
  • Recommended
An aerial shot over a market; North West Art fest.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

A free art festival featuring some of Melbourne's best creatives is taking over this Ascot Vale pub

After a jam-packed summer of music festivals and community events, the Ascot Lot is hosting an inaugural art festival on April 2. Creatives from across Melbourne will be showcasing their works at the North-West Art Fest, an all-day event taking over the Lot's beer garden, drinking hall and garden bar. 

Expect to see live mural installations, 3D digital art from designers and projectionists, second-hand clothing pop-ups, and high-quality tunes from the Lot's resident DJs. The fest is free and unticketed, and events and demonstrations will kick off from noon and run until 10pm. Be sure to get in early to secure a prime location. 

For more information, head to the Facebook event page

Looking for more things to do? Here's our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Ascot Lot
448-462 Mt Alexander Road
Ascot Vale
Melbourne
3032
Contact:
www.theascotlot.com
0468 314 209
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Fri 5-10pm; Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 11am-9pm

Dates and times

