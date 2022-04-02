Time Out says

A free art festival featuring some of Melbourne's best creatives is taking over this Ascot Vale pub

After a jam-packed summer of music festivals and community events, the Ascot Lot is hosting an inaugural art festival on April 2. Creatives from across Melbourne will be showcasing their works at the North-West Art Fest, an all-day event taking over the Lot's beer garden, drinking hall and garden bar.

Expect to see live mural installations, 3D digital art from designers and projectionists, second-hand clothing pop-ups, and high-quality tunes from the Lot's resident DJs. The fest is free and unticketed, and events and demonstrations will kick off from noon and run until 10pm. Be sure to get in early to secure a prime location.



