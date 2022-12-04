Melbourne
Not-So-Silent Cinema

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Federation Square, Melbourne
Fed Square at night, with the screen lit up by a silent film.
Photograph: Fed Square
Time Out says

Spend your summer nights watching silent films while you listen to live scored from local and global artists

The start of summer means one thing: outdoor cinema is back. The Not-So-Silent Cinema is returning to Fed Square’s main stage from December 2 to 4, with a free program of groundbreaking films from the silent era accompanied by live scores from local and international musicians.

On Friday, catch Georges Méliès’ effect-filled sci-fi film Le Voyage Dans la Lune (A Trip to the Moon), Buster Keaton’s Cops and Milt Gross’ He Done Her Wrong, with music provided by jazz saxophonist and composer Phillip Johnston.

If you have a penchant for horror, Carl Theodor Dreyer’s Vampyr is screening on Saturday, with a score by Melbourne-based DJ and composer Chiara Kickdrum. Wrapping up the weekend is Teinosuke Kinugasa’s experimental masterpiece A Page of Madness, matched to an electrifying electronic soundtrack performed by Marcus Whale and Jacques Emery.

There will be plenty of deckchairs for you to perch on with free ice cream scoops from Cups n Cones, or you’ve got the option to head to one of the many restaurants at Fed Square for a drink and a snack while you watch the screenings. 

“Not-So-Silent Cinema 2022 sees the return of Australia’s only free festival of silent classics accompanied by stunning live scores. It’s a wonderful experience to watch these films at Fed Square on a summer’s evening, as the sun goes down behind the big screen and the city lights begin to come to life around you,” says Melbourne Arts Precinct director and CEO, Katrina Sedgwick.

For the full program and more information, head to the Fed Square website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
fedsquare.com/events/not-so-silent-cinema/
Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Fri-Sun from 8pm

Dates and times

