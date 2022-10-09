Time Out says

Get ready to burst the buttons off your lederhosen with German-style feasting, keg-tapping, frolicking and more

This year, Oktoberfest is kicking off in Munich on September 17 — but if you can't hop on a plane to Germany, our very own Munich Brauhaus has put in the hard yards to recreate the beer-drenched festivities right here in Melbourne. From September 16 to October 9, the South Wharf beer hall will be serving up biers, tasty German foods and a jam-packed line-up of activities.

The three-week festival will kick off at 10pm on the 16th with a traditional keg tap, followed by live music from 11pm to midnight. On the 17th, there will be additional keg taps plus sausage-eating competitions and a variety of Oktoberfest bands and German entertainers. Test your strength and stamina with traditional games and challenges, including yodelling, nail-hammering and stein-holding.

Ten official Oktoberfest biers will be on tap, so get your hands around a traditional glass stein filled to the brim with the frothy good stuff. If you're bringing mates, opt for a four-litre bier tub or a schnapps tasting paddle — don't forget to say 'Prost!'.

With the amount of beer flowing, it's crucial that you have a good feed first, and a German-style feast will be on offer. For $50 per person, you can enjoy the 'Yodelahihi From Oktoberfest' menu that's designed for six people and includes crispy pork knuckle, pork belly, traditional German sausages, golden-crumbed schnitzels and several side dishes. For groups of two or more, you can also opt for the $55 per person 'Feed Me Like the Mayor of Munich' set menu, with a variety of chef-selected dishes.

The festivities will wrap up on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 with a final round of keg tapping, live music, dancing and a sausage party. For more information visit the Munich Brauhaus website.

