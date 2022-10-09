Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Oktoberfest at Munich Brauhaus

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Munich Brauhaus, South Wharf
  1. A woman dressed in an Oktoberfest outfit and holding four steins of German beer.
    Photograph: Munich Brauhaus
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Four steins of beer held above a dining table topped with German treats like pretzels and sausages.
    Photograph: Munich Brauhaus
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready to burst the buttons off your lederhosen with German-style feasting, keg-tapping, frolicking and more

This year, Oktoberfest is kicking off in Munich on September 17 — but if you can't hop on a plane to Germany, our very own Munich Brauhaus has put in the hard yards to recreate the beer-drenched festivities right here in Melbourne. From September 16 to October 9, the South Wharf beer hall will be serving up biers, tasty German foods and a jam-packed line-up of activities. 

The three-week festival will kick off at 10pm on the 16th with a traditional keg tap, followed by live music from 11pm to midnight. On the 17th, there will be additional keg taps plus sausage-eating competitions and a variety of Oktoberfest bands and German entertainers. Test your strength and stamina with traditional games and challenges, including yodelling, nail-hammering and stein-holding. 

Ten official Oktoberfest biers will be on tap, so get your hands around a traditional glass stein filled to the brim with the frothy good stuff. If you're bringing mates, opt for a four-litre bier tub or a schnapps tasting paddle — don't forget to say 'Prost!'.

With the amount of beer flowing, it's crucial that you have a good feed first, and a German-style feast will be on offer. For $50 per person, you can enjoy the 'Yodelahihi From Oktoberfest' menu that's designed for six people and includes crispy pork knuckle, pork belly, traditional German sausages, golden-crumbed schnitzels and several side dishes. For groups of two or more, you can also opt for the $55 per person 'Feed Me Like the Mayor of Munich' set menu, with a variety of chef-selected dishes.

The festivities will wrap up on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 with a final round of keg tapping, live music, dancing and a sausage party. For more information visit the Munich Brauhaus website.

After more German-style fun? Here are all the places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.munichbrauhaus.com.au/
Address:
Munich Brauhaus
45 South Wharf Promenade
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.