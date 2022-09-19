Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Melbourne

Melburnians, it's time to dust off your lederhosen: after two long years, our city's OG Oktoberfest is back and bigger than ever. Hosted at Hofbrauhaus in the heart of Chinatown, this year's festivities will kick off on September 17 — the same day as it does in Munich — and run all the way to October 29.
While you could technically make your way to Munich for this year's Oktoberfest, with so many Oktoberfest events happening across Melbourne there really is no need. Save your annual leave and the price of an air ticket while still having the opportunity to get knee-deep in the beer-centric festivities by checking out the events below. While you’re at it, see if you can break the Guinness World Record for most steins carried at one time, which currently stands at a whopping 26 steins!