Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

People celebrating Oktoberfest
Photograph: Sam Ali

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Melbourne

The best places to raise a stein, eat a schnitzel and celebrate Germany's annual beer festival

Adena Maier
Jade Solomon
Written by
Adena Maier
&
Jade Solomon
While you could technically make your way to Munich for this year's Oktoberfest, with so many Oktoberfest events happening across Melbourne there really is no need. Save your annual leave and the price of an air ticket while still having the opportunity to get knee-deep in the beer-centric festivities by checking out the events below. While you’re at it, see if you can break the Guinness World Record for most steins carried at one time, which currently stands at a whopping 26 steins!

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Melbourne

Oktoberfest at Munich Brauhaus
Photograph: Munich Brauhaus

2. Oktoberfest at Munich Brauhaus

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • South Wharf

This year, Oktoberfest is kicking off in Munich on September 17 — but if you can't hop on a plane to Germany, our very own Munich Brauhaus has put in the hard yards to recreate the beer-drenched festivities right here in Melbourne. From September 16 to October 9, the South Wharf beer hall will be serving up biers, tasty German foods and a jam-packed line-up of activities. 

Read more
OktoberWest
Photograph: Supplied | Seaworks

3. OktoberWest

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Williamstown

Practice saying 'Prost!', because after a two-year hiatus, Seaworks Williamstown is hosting its beloved one-day Oktoberfest event. The festivities are set to kick off at noon on October 1, and organisers have proclaimed that this year's program will be bigger and better than ever before. Dust off your dirndl, strap into your lederhosen and get ready for a jam-packed day filled with live performances and plentiful food and drinks. This year, the tunes will be provided by Oompah Bands, Furnace and the Fundamentals, 19-Twenty and more.  

Read more
Show more
