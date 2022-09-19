Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Melbourne

While you could technically make your way to Munich for this year's Oktoberfest, with so many Oktoberfest events happening across Melbourne there really is no need. Save your annual leave and the price of an air ticket while still having the opportunity to get knee-deep in the beer-centric festivities by checking out the events below. While you’re at it, see if you can break the Guinness World Record for most steins carried at one time, which currently stands at a whopping 26 steins!

After more things to do? Check out the best things to do in October