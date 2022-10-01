Time Out says

Practice saying 'Prost!', because after a two-year hiatus, Seaworks Williamstown is hosting its beloved one-day Oktoberfest event. The festivities are set to kick off at noon on October 1, and organisers have proclaimed that this year's program will be bigger and better than ever before.

Dust off your dirndl, strap into your lederhosen and get ready for a jam-packed day filled with live performances and plentiful food and drinks. This year, the tunes will be provided by Oompah Bands, Furnace and the Fundamentals, 19-Twenty and more.

More than 4,000 stein-raisers are expected to be in attendance, so if you want to secure your spot, take advantage of $45 early bird tickets through the OktoberWest website. VIP tickets are available from $105, and include access to a private bar and reserved tables.

Looking for more Oktoberfest celebrations? We've rounded them all up here.