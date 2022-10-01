Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

OktoberWest

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Seaworks Maritime Precinct , Williamstown
A group of people sitting at an outdoor table for an Oktoberfest celebratoin.
Photograph: Supplied | Seaworks
Advertising

Time Out says

After a two-year hiatus, this Williamstown Oktoberfest celebration is back and bigger than ever

Practice saying 'Prost!', because after a two-year hiatus, Seaworks Williamstown is hosting its beloved one-day Oktoberfest event. The festivities are set to kick off at noon on October 1, and organisers have proclaimed that this year's program will be bigger and better than ever before.

Dust off your dirndl, strap into your lederhosen and get ready for a jam-packed day filled with live performances and plentiful food and drinks. This year, the tunes will be provided by Oompah Bands, Furnace and the Fundamentals, 19-Twenty and more.  

More than 4,000 stein-raisers are expected to be in attendance, so if you want to secure your spot, take advantage of $45 early bird tickets through the OktoberWest website. VIP tickets are available from $105, and include access to a private bar and reserved tables.

Looking for more Oktoberfest celebrations? We've rounded them all up here.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
oktoberwest.org/
Address:
Seaworks Maritime Precinct
82 Nelson Pl
Williamstown
Melbourne
3016
Transport:
Nearby stations: Williamstown
Price:
from $45
Opening hours:
Sat noon-10pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.