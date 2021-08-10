A mysterious manila envelope will arrive in the mail with instructions on how to unlock a top-secret message

Bring the fun of an escape room into your home with 'A Most Mysterious Convention,' the latest release by Brisbane escape room company Arcadium Adventures.

After you place your order online, a mysterious manila envelope sealed with wax will arrive on your doorstep. Inside, you’ll find materials from the Annual Mystery Convention known as ArcanaCon including instructions on how to uncover a secret message.

The mystery takes around 90 to 120 minutes to solve and you can work on it alone or with your household. To make the experience extra mysterious, you can tune in to the ArcanaCon radio station while you puzzle away. If you get stuck, hints are available online through the Arcadium website.

For those who don't like waiting for mail to arrive, the escape room is also available for instant download online. After you’ve purchased the experience, you can print the file and cut out the materials and then get to solving the mystery.

Arcadium is based in Brisbane and ships nationally, and this mysterious experience makes for a perfect gift that you can even add a personalised secret message to for your loved one to uncover.