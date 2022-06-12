Melbourne
Oz Comic-Con

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  • Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf
Comic Con Cosplay
Get your cosplay on and celebrate cult favourites, classics and the country's top comic artists

Unlock a new dimension at Oz Comic-Con's first full-scale festival since 2019. The 2022 line-up promises an impressive roster of international guests – plus some of our most prominent home-grown talent. Taking place from 11-12 June at the Melbourne International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event will be held in conjunction with Animaga, a celebration of anime, manga, games and Japanese culture. 

Aimee Garcia of Lucifer and Dexter fame is the first international guest on the roster, with more talent to be announced across socials in the weeks leading up to the event. Visitors can expectsome industry faves such as Artists Alley, Cosplay Central, TableTop Gaming and artists who draw for Marvel, DC, the Simpsons and more. 

And of course – it wouldn't be Comic-Con without a hefty dose of cosplay. This year, there will be a host of new cosplay competitions being introduced: Cozplay Competition, Cosplay SKit Competition, Hair and Make Up Competition (including SFX make up and wigstyling) and Cosplay Props competition. Cosplay parades are also returning, including the kids cosplay parade for all the littlies. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Eliza Campbell

ozcomiccon.com/melbourne/
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
www.mcec.com.au
03 9235 8000
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Southern Cross
$22-$160

