The four-time Olympian and NBA champion is headed Down Under for a series of on-court camps and conversations

For the first time since leading the Boomers to their first medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Canberra-born Indigenous Australian basketballer Patty Mills is headed back Down Under. The 'Patty Mills Unearthed' homecoming tour will see the four-time Olympian and NBA champion offer up a series of on-court basketball camps and uncut conversations between September 5 and 21.

Mills' tour will kick off in Brisbane and the Gold Coast before swinging over to Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and finally Melbourne. Melburnians aged between 12 and 17 can join in for the basketball camps on September 20, where Mills will offer a hands-on and specialised training session alongside other top regional coaches and volunteers.

On September 21, Mills will take over the Palais Theatre for an intimate conversation touching on his 15-year career and its highlights, setbacks and lessons.

For more information, head to the Patty Mills website.

