Around a fifth of all pet dogs in Australia were acquired during the pandemic, coining the term 'pandemic puppies'. Sadly, there's since been a massive uptick in the number of dogs being surrendered to shelters, with many at capacity and unable to take new dogs into their care.

Among these shelters is Wildwood Animal Rescue, and owner Clare Verrall has been digging into her personal savings over the past five months to keep up with the surge. She's now totally tapped out, unable to afford to take in any new dogs.

If you're keen to lend a hand, Verrall is hosting a doggie playdate, silent auction and raffle at the Palace Hotel in South Melbourne from noon to 3pm on Saturday, August 27. Bring your dog if you've got one; if not, bring your pat hands and snuggle arms to give the furry friends some love while you enjoy a drink.

Many of the items up for grabs are pet-related, but some human apparel will also be on offer. There will also be a professional photographer in attendance, so make sure you and your four-legged pal are dressed to the nines.

Entry is $8 per person, with 100 per cent of entry fees going to Wildwood Animal Rescue. If you can't make it, you can also bid on the silent auction items between now and 2.30pm on Saturday, August 27.

