Timeout

PAX

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  • Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf
A group of gamers at a convention.
Photograph: Shutterstock
If you love all things games, this is the festival for you

Last year, PAX festival was forced to pivot to a digital format – not the biggest dealbreaker for its target demographic of video game fanatics who are used to enjoying their pastime behind a screen. But this year, the massive three-day gaming festival is back to its typical in-person programming, taking over the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 7 to 9.

This year, you can look forward to a packed schedule of everything from panels and expo halls to tabletop gaming sessions, cosplay championships, tournaments and miniatures painting events. Whether you use a PC or a console or prefer analog games, there's bound to be something here that tickles your fancy. 

Games are big business; the 2017 convention drew more people than the Queensland State of Origin match and was the third-most tweeted about event in Australia for the year (coming in after the Melbourne Cup and AFL Grand Final). And considering this is the first in-person PAX since Covid hit, it's set to be a big one – so grab your tickets now

Can't make it? That's OK – plan a night out at Fortress instead.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
aus.paxsite.com
Address:
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Southern Cross
Price:
from $70
Opening hours:
10am

Dates and times

