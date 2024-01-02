Melbourne
Peking Duk at BBL Melbourne Derby

  • Things to do, Sports
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG, East Melbourne
Peking Duk on stage at the MCG at night
Photograph: Supplied | Peking Duk
Time Out says

Stumped for things to do this holidays? Catch big hits from cricket stars Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis as well as Peking Duk at the MCG on January 2. The Melbourne Stars have announced that Australian chart-toppers Peking Duk will headline the BBL’s Melbourne Derby entertainment on the second day of 2024.

Peking Duk love a bit of Big Bash action, having played the New Year’s Bash in 2023 – now they’re looking forward to hitting off 2024 with another pitch-perfect performance from the KFC Fried Side Stage at the home of cricket. “We’re so keen to be playing at the MCG on January 2nd for the biggest game of the BBL season – the Melbourne Derby, let’s go!”

In case the collision of stumps and beats isn’t enough to bowl you over, there will also be fireworks, a NERF activation and free KFC.

Brace yourself for an intense hit-out between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, as they reignite a city rivalry that’s hotter than a scorching summer's day at the MCG.

Tickets are a steal – starting from a ridiculously low $7 for kids, and $25 for adults, for a full night of entertainment that will have even non-cricket lovers cheering. 

Gates swing open at 5.30pm, and the game hits off at 7.15pm. Grab your tickets over here.

Looking for something to do on January 1? Check out our guide to the best New Year's Day parties

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=MCGDOM0223
Address:
Melbourne Cricket Ground - MCG
Brunton Ave
Richmond
Melbourne
3002
Transport:
Nearby stations: Jolimont; Richmond
Price:
From $7
Opening hours:
Game starts 7.15pm

Dates and times

