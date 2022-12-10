Melbourne
Timeout

Sampa the Great auf dem Haldern Pop Festival 2018 in Haldern
Photograph: Wikipedia/Martin Schumann

Where to party on New Year's Day in Melbourne

The festivities don't have to end at midnight. Here's where you can party on in the first day of the new decade

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Everyone focuses on what to do on New Year's Eve, but we reckon the real fun is to be had on New Year's Day. There's less pressure, fewer people and way more space to shake your booty into the new decade. Once you've properly rung in the first day of the new decade, check out our guide to the best things to do in Melbourne in January and get a feed at these restaurants open on NYD.

Before heading out for the day, you might need to visit one of these places for the best hangover cures in Melbourne.

New Year's Day parties

Sun Cycle NYD
Photograph: Chip Mooney

1. Sun Cycle NYD

Kick the year off with a bang at Sun Cycle, a New Year's Day celebration taking place at the Coburg Velodrome. The festivities are co-presented by WAT Artists, Crown Ruler and Untitled Group (Beyond the Valley, PitchGrapevine Gathering), so you know you're in good hands. Acts will be spread out across three stages, and this year's line-up includes lo-fi house producer DJ Boring, rapper Freddie Gibbs, Peruvian-born, Berlin-based producer Sofia Kourtesis and six-piece electronic dance collective Empress. On top of the tunes, attendees can also look forward to light installations, a dedicated bike track and interactive art experiences. 

Let Them Eat Cake

2. Let Them Eat Cake

Let go of 2022 and welcome the year to come at Let Them Eat Cake, the longest-running arts, culture and dance music festival in Melbourne. Hosted on the beautifully manicured gardens of Werribee Mansion, you can look forward to an absolutely hectic roster of artists. The line-up is full of reliable party starters like Bonobo, Moxie, Papa Smurf, DJ Koze, Kornél Kovács and Shanti Celeste. After a long year, it's time to feel the bass through rumbling speakers and let our eyes feast on kaleidoscopic light shows.

Party on all summer

The best music festivals this summer

The best music festivals this summer

Soak up the summer months at some of Victoria's most exciting and diverse music and arts festivals. Our top choices combine stellar live music line-ups, art installations, light shows and boutique options for alfresco dining, so pack up your tent and don your wristband – the festival season is upon us.

Read more
Recommended
