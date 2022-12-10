Kick the year off with a bang at Sun Cycle, a New Year's Day celebration taking place at the Coburg Velodrome. The festivities are co-presented by WAT Artists, Crown Ruler and Untitled Group (Beyond the Valley, Pitch, Grapevine Gathering), so you know you're in good hands. Acts will be spread out across three stages, and this year's line-up includes lo-fi house producer DJ Boring, rapper Freddie Gibbs, Peruvian-born, Berlin-based producer Sofia Kourtesis and six-piece electronic dance collective Empress. On top of the tunes, attendees can also look forward to light installations, a dedicated bike track and interactive art experiences.
Everyone focuses on what to do on New Year's Eve, but we reckon the real fun is to be had on New Year's Day. There's less pressure, fewer people and way more space to shake your booty into the new decade.