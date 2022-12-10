Everyone focuses on what to do on New Year's Eve, but we reckon the real fun is to be had on New Year's Day. There's less pressure, fewer people and way more space to shake your booty into the new decade. Once you've properly rung in the first day of the new decade, check out our guide to the best things to do in Melbourne in January and get a feed at these restaurants open on NYD.

Before heading out for the day, you might need to visit one of these places for the best hangover cures in Melbourne.