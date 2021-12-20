Treat yourself to great food, wine and music in scenic Mornington

Roll out your picnic rug, and don't bother with the food: the Peninsula Picnic is back. On Saturday, March 19, Mornington Racecourse will be transformed into the region's biggest food, wine and music event that brings the Mornington Peninsula's best restaurants, wineries and producers together.

Music at the 2020 Peninsula Picnic will be led by ex-Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning. Joining Fanning will be Boy & Bear, Fremantle-based duo Mama Kin Spender as well as folktronic musos Amaru Tribe.

Make the most of the country harvest atmosphere and see what the local chefs, restaurants and wineries have brought along with them by way of nibbles and tipples. Some of the region's best producers, including St Andrews Beach Brewery, Montalto, Green Olive at Red Hill and Tuck’s Ridge, will also be setting up shop.

Pack a few shopping bags before you go, as there will be a marketplace selling fresh local produce, wines, and homemade and artisan wares. The Peninsula Picnic is a family-friendly event. Tickets on sale now.

The full culinary lineup is yet to be announced so keep any on the website for more information.