The best shops for pet goods in Melbourne

Owners Johnny and Alana founded this online Melbourne-based pet treat company that manufactures 100% natural treats and chews to ensure your pet is eating nothing but the best. The treats contain only meat and no additives, and they're great for all dogs for especially for those with sensitive stomachs or special dietary concerns. You'll find treats made from rabbit, kangaroo, chicken and even from more unusual sources like shark cartilage. If you spend more than $50, you'll receive free express shipping on your order.