The best shops for pet goods in Melbourne
Spoil your furry friend with treats and accessories from these Melbourne-based pet goods businesses.
Treat your four-legged friend to something special from one of these Melbourne-based pet goods stores that offer clothing, accessories, treats and more. Whether your want to be the trendiest dog and owner duo in Melbourne or you want to invest in a luxe bed for your dog to have sweet dreams on, these shops will have you covered.
The Pet Grocer
If you want only the very best nutrition for your four-legged buddy, then head to Coventry Street in South Melbourne, where The Pet Grocer has a vast range of raw food and therapeutic supplements for your pet's needs. Raw frozen meals that are super-healthy and Seasonal treat boxes make great gifts for your fellow pet obsessives.
Hachi
Melburnians are stylish, and that goes for our dogs too. Ensure your pup is the trendiest on the block by shopping at this South Yarra pet fashion store. The top-quality range of dog clothes and accessories includes T-shirts, shirts, skirts, pants, pyjamas, coats, jackets, raincoats, hoodies, jumpers and themed costumes. Aside from being stylish, the clothes are also great for protecting your pup from the harsh summer sun and the frigid winter winds.
Lucky Pet Supplies
Not only do Jeff and Jo, the animal-loving owners of Lucky Pet, have a huge range of animal products – they’re also more than happy to help you out with your pet’s specific needs. For example, their range of automatic interactive treat dispenser toys will keep a pet happy for hours on their own.
Hunter and Hound
This Melbourne-based business specialises in stocking matching apparel for pets and their owners. Match your furry friend's collar or bandana to a stylish brimmed hat and turn heads the next time you're walking your pup in your neighbourhood or local park.
Nice Digs
Nice Digs aims to combine unique and contemporary designs with hand-crafted goods that complement your home and are made to last. You'll find super comfy dog beds, adorable toys and treat dispensers, all of your walk-related necessities and even some goodies for felines. All of the beds are designed, printed and made in Australia and the vegetable tanned leather and fabric accessories are handmade in house.
Tom and Captain
Tom and his leggy Weimeraner "Captain" are the co-founders of this combination pet store and dog adventure business. Their shop offers a selection of tried and tested collars, adjustable leads, treat pouches, dog waste bags and whistles and shipping is free on orders over $100. The dog walking adventures are perfect for owners working full-time jobs who don't have as much time as they'd like to get their dogs out exploring and socialising.
J&A Natural Pet Treats
Owners Johnny and Alana founded this online Melbourne-based pet treat company that manufactures 100% natural treats and chews to ensure your pet is eating nothing but the best. The treats contain only meat and no additives, and they're great for all dogs for especially for those with sensitive stomachs or special dietary concerns. You'll find treats made from rabbit, kangaroo, chicken and even from more unusual sources like shark cartilage. If you spend more than $50, you'll receive free express shipping on your order.
