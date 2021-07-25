The best dog-friendly weekends from Melbourne

After being cooped up inside for one lockdown after another, it's time to take a well-deserved holiday. But for pet owners, watching your furry friend's tail droop as you pack your bag for a weekend away makes it hard to even consider leaving home. That sadness and separation anxiety can easily be alleviated with one of these dog-friendly weekend trips.

Hate leaving your pup at home while you go to work? Try one of these stellar doggie daycares that will make sure your four-legged pal isn't bored and lonely while you're working.