Time Out says

Get an exclusive look at over 100 rare gemstones from the Australian Kimberley Region

It’s not often you get the chance to marvel at an entire collection of rare, natural diamonds, but the Melbourne Museum is here to make all your shimmering dreams come true.

Museums Victoria has partnered with New York jeweller LJ West Diamonds – which also happens to be one the largest collectors of natural colour diamonds in the world – to showcase more than 100 rare gemstones from the Australian Kimberley Region at the Pink Diamonds Exhibition.

From November 5 to January 29, you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most unique Australian diamonds in history. This collection includes the famed 2.83-carat Argyle Violet, known as the ‘Picasso’ of the collection given its status as one of the rarest diamonds in the world. Huge.

“Our planet created these flawless diamonds over 1.6 billion years ago. Finding a pink diamond is like retrieving the ‘needle from the haystack’; only one carat in every million will display this intense pink colour. They remind us how truly wonderful nature is,” says Museums Victoria Research Institute’s head of sciences, Dermot Henry.

If you’re feeling particularly fancy, there’s also the chance to indulge in a decadent high tea at Mercury Restaurant before you head to the exhibition, where you can sip on sparkling rosé and rose tea while feasting on sweet treats.

Made up of natural diamonds carefully plucked from the earth and featuring some never before displayed pieces, this is one free exhibition you don’t want to miss.

To book the high tea at Mercury Restaurant, head to the Museums Victoria website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.