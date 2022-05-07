Time Out says

Donning its best party shoes to leave the last dregs of pandemic uncertainty behind, Pinot Palooza — the world’s longest-running pinot festival — is emerging from its two-and-a-half-year hiatus to bring the pinot party vibes back for the first time since 2019.

Not only is the two-day pinot festival coming home, but it's also celebrating its tenth anniversary, and bringing plenty of good pals along. More than 70 of the best pinot producers from around Australia, New Zealand and beyond are coming to join the festivities across four cities, and its turn in Melbourne is on May 6 and 7.

The 2022 event will be at the Timber Yard and will welcome an all-new ticketing format that will have pinot fans choose from one of multiple session times available over two days in all four cities. The Covid-conscious new format is designed to not only better manage crowds and density considerations but to offer punters a more personal interaction with the producers.

Further details, like the all-killer-no-filler food line-up, are yet to be announced but keep an out on the Pinot Palooza website here and book your tickets ASAP.

