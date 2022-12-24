Time Out says

Your Christmas to-do list just got a little bit shorter thanks to this complimentary gift wrapping service

There’s a lot to love about Christmas: insane amounts of delicious treats, super-catchy festive tunes and catching up with family and friends. But one of the worst parts? Wrapping presents. It’s the job that always gets left to the last minute, which often results in a mad dash to the shops because you’ve run out of wrapping paper, sticky tape, ribbon or all of the above.

Thankfully, you can avoid the inevitable gift-wrapping drama by visiting the Pop-Up Wrap Shop in Howey Place. Accessible via Little Collins Street, the store is offering complimentary gift wrapping to anyone who spends $50 or more with participating Collins Street Precinct businesses (proof of receipt is required).

You can also stock up on some Chrissy presents in-store, with the Pop-Up Wrap Shop selling a curated selection of ready-to-frame prints depicting historical streetscapes and architectural drawings of iconic buildings along Collins Street for just $29.95. Alternatively, you may want to purchase Collins: The Story of Australia’s Premier Street, a gorgeous coffee table book that retails for $79.95.

Best of all, $10 from every sale will go towards StreetSmart Australia – an organisation that is helping end homelessness. Donations will help provide accommodation, material aid and food security to grassroots local projects.

So, who’s ready to go Christmas shopping? The Pop-Up Wrap Shop is open now until December 24. For opening times and further information, head to the website.

