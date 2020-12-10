The best Christmas hampers in Melbourne
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a hamper under the tree
Put on your Santa hat and don your finest fake white beard for it's time for you to play Saint Nick. These small businesses have made everyone's lives easier by putting together things like premium wine, ham, locally sourced cocktail ingredients and even beach essentials into beautiful boxes or hampers.
All that's left for you to do is add it to your cart and send it to your loved one. That includes the person in your family who makes all the snacks in the house disappear. This one is especially for them.
David's
Shanghai-inspired diner David's has released its Yum Cha Favourites box so you can give someone the gift of feasting. It comes with the likes of soybean bok choi and chilli salad, juicy xiao long bao, prawn dumplings, pan-fried beef dumplings, prawn toast with sweet and sour sauce, Peking duck, Chinese broccoli, white chocolate dumplings, house-made iced-tea, and a specially curated yum cha Spotify playlist to enjoy at home. It's priced at $65 per person and is available via Providoor.
Burn City Smokers
For lovers of downright delicious American fare, Burn City Smokers has the hamper for you. Its Christmas Hamper comes with juicy Texas-style turkey and smoked brisket, sides like grain salad, Caesar salad with smoked eggs and herby buttered potatoes, mini pecan pies, gingerbread, and tops it off with alcoholic spritzes. The hamper is suited to five people and is available for $180 while a ten-person Christmas Feast complete with everything you need for a festive evening costs $350. Orders close on Friday, December 18 and can be placed online.
That's Amore Cheese
That's Amore Cheese are offering three different hampers this Christmas packaged in a limited edition gift box with a gorgeous Sicilian Pattern. Choose from the luxe Colours of Christmas Hamper ($100) that comes with Dolce & Gabbana Sicilian spreadable pistachio cream, or the Merry Cheesemas Hamper ($120) that features five types of cheeses matched with Beechworth Honey, and the Buon Natale Hamper ($160) that comes with a mini Dolce and Gabbana panettone, prosecco and more. Place your pre-orders via the website.
Pt Leo Estate
Pt Leo Estate are joining in on the Christmas spirit this year and have a few lavish hamper options on offer. If you want to be in control of your own wine-fuelled destiny, build your own hamper with its range of wines. Or if you don’t want to lift a finger except for when you’re checking out, choose from the Festive Christmas Hamper that starts at $88 and comes with Icky Sticky date pudding, Pt Leo Estate blend ground coffee and a bottle of 2018 Pt Leo Estate Methode Traditionelle or Non Vintage Brut. If you’re more concerned with wine, look at the It's Time to Celebrate hamper ($254) that comes with three bottles of Pt Leo Estate wine, its sculpture park coffee table book, Mumma Made Pt Leo Estate Chardonnay and tarragon mustard and the Estate Pinot Noir and Blackberry jam. While the Night Before Christmas hamper ($143) includes hand made Spiced Pinot Noir Red Hill Candle, the Mumma Made Estate Chardonnay and tarragon mustard and the glassware for the chilled 2019 Estate Chardonnay and 2019 Estate Rosè. Click and collect is available from Pt Leo Estate and its wine clearance centre at Victoria Gardens shopping centre. Delivery to metro Melbourne and Mornington Peninsula is also available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until December 19. Order online.
Blake's Feast
Go ham on the Ham-per by Blake's Feast. It comes with a half leg of Western Plains free-range ham glazed in ginger and apple and the likes of triple cream organic brie, truffle mustard, blood plum relish and rosemary and sea salt crostini all for the price of $350. Or if you know someone whose fridge is bursting at the seal with condiments why not give them some more? The Condiment Hamper includes truffle mustard, onion marmalade, palm sugar dressing and more for $120. All hampers come in a luxe white hamper box with a white grosgrain ribbon and personalised card. There are even alcohol and floral add-ons suited to any occasion. Pre-order yours via the website.
Cremorne Street Hampers
Cremorne Street Hampers is the sibling business of Cremorne Street Bakers and it has you covered on the hamper front this Christmas. There are 16 hampers for you to choose from suited to different moments like going to the beach – sunscreen and beach towels, or sweet Christmas-themed snack hampers for the person who volunteers to play Santa each year and makes the milk and cookies disappear. Prices start at $75 and hampers can be ordered via the website.
Otway Pork
Geelong-based producers, the Food Purveyor and Otway Pork, have teamed up to present ten different hamper options, with the option to add on either an Otway Pork bone-in half leg ham, boneless ham, pork belly, rolled pork loin, pork sausages or bacon. The reindeer-themed hampers also feature a curated selection of condiments from local, artisanal producers, but you’ll be pleased to know there’s no actual reindeer inside.
The Food Purveyor’s Christmas hampers range from $20 for chocolate pretzels and wine up to $150 for a complete Geelong and Bellarine Peninsula taste adventure, with an Otway Pork bone-in half leg ham an additional $100.
The ham-pers will be dispatched twice a week throughout December to metro Melbourne and regional Victoria with guaranteed delivery prior to Christmas if ordered before Wednesday, December 16. Order online.
Cockatoo Cocktails
Cockatoo Cocktails is a newly created business that lets you be the envy of anyone’s party. Each box comes with all the ingredients you’ll need to concoct a cocktail of your choice, and takes the work out of buying entire bottles of spirits that might otherwise be costly. The Pink Lady cocktail features Lilly Pilly pink gin with a finger lime extract, while the Elderflower Spritz allows you to practice your magic party tricks and changes colour thanks to the inclusion of Butterfly Pea. And for those looking for something with floral notes, there's the duo block colour cocktail Hibiscus Heaven that contains hibiscus and ginger. All ingredients are locally sourced and each box is eco-friendly and designed and printed in Melbourne. It’s $76.95 for a box of cocktail ingredients and you can add on a cocktail shaker and jigger for $26.95. Order here.
Din Tai Fung
The dumpling masters at Michelin-starred chain Din Tai Fung are wrapping up some of their hottest offerings and freezing them so that your lucky gift recipient can eat them at their leisure. The hampers include the brand's world-renowned xiao long bao, as well as shrimp and pork wontons, chicken and mushroom dumplings, fried rice, noodles, pork buns, kung pao chicken, chilli oil and more. They also come with Christmas cards and a cute Din Tai Fung mug. The original hamper is priced at $90 (but it's valued at $122) and there's also a vegetarian version, available for $88 (valued at $113). Get yours online.
