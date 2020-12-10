The best Christmas hampers in Melbourne

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a hamper under the tree

Put on your Santa hat and don your finest fake white beard for it's time for you to play Saint Nick. These small businesses have made everyone's lives easier by putting together things like premium wine, ham, locally sourced cocktail ingredients and even beach essentials into beautiful boxes or hampers.

All that's left for you to do is add it to your cart and send it to your loved one. That includes the person in your family who makes all the snacks in the house disappear. This one is especially for them.

RECOMMENDED: More gift packages to send this holiday season.