If you needed an excuse to party, Moon Dog is hosting two massive parties to help raise funds for programs that combat LGBTQIA+ discrimination. The Proud To Be parties are part of Moon Dog's partnership with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) and a celebration of being proud of your identity.
On March 26 at Moon Dog World, drag queen duo Jawbreakers will be bringing their fierce, high-energy dance music to the stage for a bright, colourful and fun night. Tunes will be pumping from 6pm onwards and a giveaway available every hour.
The OG Moon Dog location will host the second Proud To Be party on Friday, April 1 with guest Art Simone. Simone is a Down Under Drag Diva and will be joined by a host of LGBTQIA+ DJs like MzRizk, Butch Le Bitch and Jake Judd. The night will kick off from 6pm, with Simone jumping on stage at 8pm for a special performance.
On both nights, $1 from each jug purchased will be donated directly to IDAHOBIT to help fund the creation of free programs combatting LGBTQIA+ discrimination in Australia. For more information, head to the above Facebook event pages or to the Moon Dog website.
