Celebrate and support our LGBTQIA+ community with two parties filled with DJs, raffles and performances

If you needed an excuse to party, Moon Dog is hosting two massive parties to help raise funds for programs that combat LGBTQIA+ discrimination. The Proud To Be parties are part of Moon Dog's partnership with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) and a celebration of being proud of your identity.

On March 26 at Moon Dog World, drag queen duo Jawbreakers will be bringing their fierce, high-energy dance music to the stage for a bright, colourful and fun night. Tunes will be pumping from 6pm onwards and a giveaway available every hour.

The OG Moon Dog location will host the second Proud To Be party on Friday, April 1 with guest Art Simone. Simone is a Down Under Drag Diva and will be joined by a host of LGBTQIA+ DJs like MzRizk, Butch Le Bitch and Jake Judd. The night will kick off from 6pm, with Simone jumping on stage at 8pm for a special performance.

On both nights, $1 from each jug purchased will be donated directly to IDAHOBIT to help fund the creation of free programs combatting LGBTQIA+ discrimination in Australia. For more information, head to the above Facebook event pages or to the Moon Dog website.

