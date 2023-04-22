Melbourne
Record Store Day

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
  1. picture of man dj'ing at record store
    Supplied/Monique Pizzica
  2. picture of people in record shop
    Supplied/Monique Pizzica
From vinyl hunts to in-store performances, this is the biggest annual event on the music collector’s calendar

Calling all crate diggers far and wide, the annual celebration of the record store is back to celebrate independent music merchants around the globe with in-store performances, treasure hunts and special releases across stores in Melbourne. 

Since its inception in 2008, Record Store Day has become a time to salute the people who keep a record store spinning – the staff, the customers and the artists – and to celebrate the store's culture within the wider community. This year, you can expect releases from the likes of Confidence Man, Peking Duk, Roy Ayers, Canned Heat, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Tosh, Pixies, T.Rex and more. You can discover the full list of official international releases scheduled for Record Store Day here.

Northside Records will kick things off early on Saturday, April 22, with specific record store day releases from 9am, and later on in the day, there will be live performances by the likes of Ella Thompson, Close Counters and the Rookies. In the CBD, Rocksteady Records will host live acts like Georgia Fields, Party Pest, Gena Rose Bruce, Private Mountain, Muma Ganoush and DJ sets from DJ Davicé. 

The Gospel Whiskey has partnered with Collingwood’s Paradise Alley to celebrate Record Store Day with an after-party. Together, they will host a selection of vinyl DJs alongside the Gospel drink specials, plus a whiskey tasting after dark. The DJ, Mr Lob, will close the night with the last set from 10pm until 12am. 

To support Record Store Day, the Gospel will also stop by a selection of record stores to sling whiskey highball tastings for shoppers. The shoppers at these selected stores can track down a ‘golden ticket’ tucked away in the store where the winner will win a bottle of the Gospel Rye Whiskey. Participating stores include: Oh! Jean, Plug Seven, The Searchers, Skydiver, Licorice Pie and Dutch Vinyl. 

Are you ready to put your crate-digging skills to the test? The Australian Music Vault (AMV) will host a nationwide record treasure hunt on the big day. If you want to take part in the hunt and get your hands on a free record, head to your local record store and look out for releases marked with AMV branding. If you find one of these black-wax gems, take it to the counter and claim your victory. The exact location of the freebies remains a secret, but hints will be published on the AMV social media pages throughout the day. 

Find out more about what is happening this Record Store Day by visiting the website here.

Whether you're a veteran crate digger or a total newbie, check out the best record stores in Melbourne.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.recordstoreday.com.au/
Address:
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
