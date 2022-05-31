Time Out says

Attention sweet tooths: arguably the state’s sweetest destinations – Yarra Valley Chocolaterie, Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and the Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie – are throwing a month-long Rocky Road Festival of Flavours this May.

Make your way to these chocolateries to get the inside scoop on why this combination of nuts, marshmallows and chocolate has remained a beloved treat over the years. On top of the classic iteration, these chocolate shops will also take the treat to new heights with 31 different limited-edition flavour combos: think Golden Gaytime, Espresso Martini, black forest and licorice, among many others.

Go all out with the Ultimate Rocky Road Festival Box ($110) that includes all 31 festival flavours, or head straight to the three-metre-long Ultimate Pick and Mix Counter to create your own custom four-pack ($16) or get a one-metre-long box ($65) to take home. You'll also find more than just blocks of chocolate; all of these chocolate shops have all-day cafes where you can sip rocky road hot chocolates and taste a rocky road ice cream.

If you can't make it out to the Yarra Valley, Surf Coast or the Mornington Peninsula, you can also shop all of these treats online for delivery anywhere in Australia. Check out the online shop, find out more about the festival or book in for tasting sessions through the website.

