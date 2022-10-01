Melbourne
Rutherglen in the City

  • The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne
  1. A bartender pouring red wine into a glass.
    Photograph: Supplied | LittleBig
  2. Two people cheersing with glasses of wine cocktails.
    Photograph: Supplied | LittleBig
Can’t make it to Rutherglen for your vino fix? Not to worry, the winemakers are coming to you this spring

Just a stone's throw from the Murray River and a three-hour drive from Melbourne is Rutherglen, one of Victoria's premier wine regions that's renowned for its fortified tipples. It's 100 per cent worth the trek, but if you can't swing a journey northeast any time soon, you're in luck: a one-day festival celebrating 15 of the region's best producers is headed to Melbourne.

Rutherglen in the City is set to take over the Timber Yard on Saturday, October 1 between noon and 7pm. Taste your way across more than 100 rare and boutique drops, partake in intimate wine masterclasses, listen in on live music sets and feast on heaps of food options that pair well with these top drops. 

It goes without saying that the world-renowned muscat of Rutherglen will be on offer, for those keen to taste the fortified drink that toes the line between wine and spirit. Rich, mysterious, complex and full of flavour, it's unlike anything else produced anywhere in the world. Taste it, then see if you're up to the task of trying to make your own blend with a masterclass on sipping, swishing, blending and bottling. 

Tickets start at $30 if purchased online, and a select number of tickets will be available on the day for $40. Learn more on the Rutherglen in the City website

Up for a drive? Here’s our guide to wining and dining in Rutherglen.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Event website:
www.explorerutherglen.com.au/rutherglen-in-the-city-2022
Address:
The Timber Yard
351 Plummer Street
Port Melbourne
Melbourne
3207
Price:
from $30
Opening hours:
Sat noon-7pm

Dates and times

