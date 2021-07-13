Seven Season's Dinner at the Mighty Moonee Ponds

Feast on the flavours of Australia's Northern Territory at this four-course dinner

On July 22, former AFL player and Indigenous food and beverage entrepreneur Daniel Motlop will present his new Seven Season’s Bush Apple Gin and Native Yam Vodka at an exclusive dinner hosted at the Mighty Moonee Ponds.

Founded in 2017 by Motlop, a proud Larrakia man who formerly played for North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, Seven Seasons is a premium spirits company that aims to bring a new twist to the world’s oldest native ingredients. In this case, it's jammy bush apples and warm, earthy native yams.

Motlop worked closely with the Mighty’s head chef Adrian Corigliano to craft a four-course menu paired with Seven Season’s cocktails. You’ll get to try a dish of green ants served on a paddle pop stick and coated in sugar syrup paired with a G&T using Seven Season’s Green Ant Gin. Green ants have traditionally been used by Indigenous societies for their medicinal and nutritional benefits, and the ants are known to impart a citrusy flavour.

Other menu highlights include the roasted kangaroo tail with artichokes and pink peppercorns as well as the Negroni using bush apple gin and a Martini featuring native yam vodka.

Over dinner, Motlop will discuss his love of native ingredients, the ways in which Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders use nature and the seven seasons as their clock, and how his spirits company and Indigenous foods company support local Aboriginal harvesters and communities.

Tickets are $95 per person and include the four-course meal with matched cocktails. Visit the Mighty’s website to book a table.