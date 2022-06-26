Melbourne
Shedfest

Shedfest people enjoying wine
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Visit some of the Yarra Valley's smaller producers at this winery weekend

Everyone loves tasting their way around the Yarra Valley, but with hundreds of producers and some very big names, sometimes some of the smaller players get overlooked. But once a year they band together for Shedfest, a weekend festival celebrating the Yarra Valley's smaller wineries. 

This is the annual Shedfest, which has always focused on family-owned wineries. Venues open their sheds (where they store equipment and barrels) to the public for special tastings, as well as live music, food and entertainment. Some wineries even have games (think croquet, pétanque and lawn games), so you can make the most of spring weather and make a whole day of it. 

Tickets are $50, which includes unlimited tastings. Mark your calendar.

Cassidy Knowlton
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Address:
Around Yarra Valley
Healesville
Healesville
3777
Price:
$50

