Everyone loves tasting their way around the Yarra Valley, but with hundreds of producers and some very big names, sometimes some of the smaller players get overlooked. But once a year they band together for Shedfest, a weekend festival celebrating the Yarra Valley's smaller wineries.

This is the annual Shedfest, which has always focused on family-owned wineries. Venues open their sheds (where they store equipment and barrels) to the public for special tastings, as well as live music, food and entertainment. Some wineries even have games (think croquet, pétanque and lawn games), so you can make the most of spring weather and make a whole day of it.

Tickets are $50, which includes unlimited tastings. Mark your calendar.