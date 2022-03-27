Time Out says

Stand in solidarity with the suffering of Ukrainians at a silent vigil in the Botanic Gardens

Those concerned about the plight of Ukrainians suffering under the Russian invasion are invited to stand in solidarity at a silent vigil on Sunday, March 27. The vigil will begin at 1pm at Tom's Block immediately opposite the National Gallery of Victoria.

This event is organised by Max Dumais with the support of the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria. The gathering will also have the opportunity to hear from speakers, including the chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations as well as local community leaders.

You're encouraged to wear a black armband to honour those who have been murdered during the invasion. For more information, head to the Facebook event page.

Looking for more ways to show your support? We've rounded up ways you can help Ukraine right now.