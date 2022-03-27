Melbourne
Silent Vigil for Ukraine

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne
A group of people protesting against Putin and in support of Ukraine.
Photograph: rajatonvimma
Stand in solidarity with the suffering of Ukrainians at a silent vigil in the Botanic Gardens

Those concerned about the plight of Ukrainians suffering under the Russian invasion are invited to stand in solidarity at a silent vigil on Sunday, March 27. The vigil will begin at 1pm at Tom's Block immediately opposite the National Gallery of Victoria.

This event is organised by Max Dumais with the support of the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria. The gathering will also have the opportunity to hear from speakers, including the chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations as well as local community leaders. 

You're encouraged to wear a black armband to honour those who have been murdered during the invasion. For more information, head to the Facebook event page

Looking for more ways to show your support? We've rounded up ways you can help Ukraine right now.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria
Birdwood Ave
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
www.rbg.vic.gov.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
7.30am-sunset

