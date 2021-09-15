Pitch a tent in your yard or drag your doona to the kitchen to experience and raise funds for youth homelessness

It's easy to feel really frustrated about being stuck at home during lockdown, but can you imagine what it's like to not even have a home to be stuck in? For the last eight years, the Melbourne City Mission has asked people to camp out at the MCG to raise money and awareness for youth homelessness. Due to lockdown restrictions, the event can't go forward the way it usually does but MCM wants you to get creative at home.

This year, MCM is asking Melburnians to ditch the comfort of their beds for a night sleeping in a car, in the yard, on the couch or on the floor. Rig up a cubby, pitch a tent or drag your doona to your chosen spot and ask your friends and family to join in or donate. Because the event can't take place at the MCG, it is now free to participate and relies on donations.

The funds raised through this fundraiser and other donations help the MCM provide vital accommodation for young people who are couch surfing, sleeping rough or in other forms of unstable accommodation. On top of providing a safe place to sleep, the MCM also helps struggling youth build life skills that they might not have had the chance to learn.

As an added bonus, MCM will also put on a livestreamed gig to say thanks to those who have supported its cause. You can find the details for this event on the website.