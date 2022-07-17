Melbourne
Sleep Retreat

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne, Melbourne
A woman laying in bed with white linens while wearing a green pyjama top and yellow eye mask.
Photograph: Ekaterina Bolovtsova
Time Out says

Good rest can be hard to come by, so embark on a sleep retreat staycation at this CBD hotel

Whether you're a jet-lagged traveller, a parent who craves much-needed rest, a tired nine-to-fiver or you're simply worn down from the events of the last few challenging years, you deserve a bit of rest and relaxation. Catch up on those much-needed z's at the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne, where you can book in for a Sleep Retreat package between now and July 17. 

Five of the hotel's interior rooms have been transformed into sleep havens complete with products by five Australian brands that facilitate sleep and help sweet dreams come true. Enter dreamland with amenities like herbal eye pillows, essential oil diffusers, organic hair and skincare products, herbal teas and magnesium sprays.

Sink into the soft mattress and dial room service to order from the curated bedtime menu stocked with sleep-supporting foods and drinks like peanut butter or honey on toast, overnight chia seed pudding and tisane tea served with lemon and honey. 

The package includes late check-out, so enjoy a leisurely sleep-in before slinking down to the lobby to enjoy your free breakfast for two. The package starts at $250 per night with a minimum two-night stay, and you can book through the website using the promo code PR04MC or by calling the hotel. 

Looking for things to do in the city while you stay? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne
270 Flinders Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
melbourne.doubletree.com
03 9654 6888
Price:
from $250
Opening hours:
Daily

Dates and times

