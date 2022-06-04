Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Songs in the Key of Springfield

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Bar Open, Fitzroy
  • Recommended
The members of the Simpsons family holding canes and dancing on stage.
Photograph: Songs in the Key of Springfield
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

D'oh not miss your chance to sing along with the world's favourite animated family

More than 30 years and 700 episodes later, the cultural impact of The Simpsons is undeniable; and if you're that friend who's seen every episode and is always dishing out quotes, then make sure you're free on June 4. Bar Open is bringing back its beloved 'Songs in the Key of Springfield', a high-energy Simpsons sing-along filled with silly fun and all your favourite catchy tunes from the television series. 

The show first took over Bar Open's bandroom in 2018 and quickly amassed a cult following around the country. The final show was set to take place in mid-2020 but was cancelled by that pesky global pandemic, but now it's finally back and ready for a final hurrah. Geek out with fellow fans over songs like 'See My Vest', 'Monorail', 'Who Needs the Kwik-E-Mart', 'we Put the Spring in Springfield' and pretty much every other classic song from the golden age of the beloved animated show. 

Tickets cost $15 plus the booking fee, and you can snag yours here.

Need your live music fix? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
m.facebook.com/events/1425780481194166/?_se_imp=0ebcZ3W23omzUQHb0
Address:
Bar Open
317 Brunswick Street
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.baropen.com.au
03 9415 9601
Transport:
Buses:
Price:
$15

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.