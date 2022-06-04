Time Out says

More than 30 years and 700 episodes later, the cultural impact of The Simpsons is undeniable; and if you're that friend who's seen every episode and is always dishing out quotes, then make sure you're free on June 4. Bar Open is bringing back its beloved 'Songs in the Key of Springfield', a high-energy Simpsons sing-along filled with silly fun and all your favourite catchy tunes from the television series.

The show first took over Bar Open's bandroom in 2018 and quickly amassed a cult following around the country. The final show was set to take place in mid-2020 but was cancelled by that pesky global pandemic, but now it's finally back and ready for a final hurrah. Geek out with fellow fans over songs like 'See My Vest', 'Monorail', 'Who Needs the Kwik-E-Mart', 'we Put the Spring in Springfield' and pretty much every other classic song from the golden age of the beloved animated show.

Tickets cost $15 plus the booking fee, and you can snag yours here.

