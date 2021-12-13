Strike Bowling: QV
Time Out says
This CBD entertainment centre has bowling lanes, escape rooms, a private karaoke room, cocktail bar and a gourmet kitchen
Located in the heart of the CBD, Strike QV is basically an all-in-one entertainment experience. With 12 bowling lanes, three escape rooms, a private karaoke room, a cocktail bar and a gourmet kitchen, you can easily spend a whole day inside.
Details
|Address:
|
QV
245 Little Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
|Transport:
|Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Wed 2pm-11pm; noon to midnight; Friday noon-1am; Sat 11am-1am; Sun 11am-11pm