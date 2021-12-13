Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Strike Bowling: QV

Melbourne
This CBD entertainment centre has bowling lanes, escape rooms, a private karaoke room, cocktail bar and a gourmet kitchen

Located in the heart of the CBD, Strike QV is basically an all-in-one entertainment experience. With 12 bowling lanes, three escape rooms, a private karaoke room, a cocktail bar and a gourmet kitchen, you can easily spend a whole day inside. 

 

Address: QV
245 Little Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff
Contact:
www.strikebowling.com.au Call Venue 03 7003 9202
Opening hours: Mon-Wed 2pm-11pm; noon to midnight; Friday noon-1am; Sat 11am-1am; Sun 11am-11pm
