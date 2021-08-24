Legacy volunteers can't hit the streets to sell teddy bears this year, so they're bringing teddy bear picnics to you

Since 1942, Legacy has run its Legacy Week fundraiser with the aim of raising money to support families of Australian military veterans. Since face-to-face fundraising activities can’t go forward during lockdown, you can support the organisation in its mission by purchasing a Teddy Bear Picnic Hamper from August 29 to September 4.

The Melbourne chapter of Legacy has partnered with Taylor Made Gourmet, a small business that creates delicious homemade picnic boxes, to put together a custom hamper that is sure to be a hit with your kids. The hamper includes mini baguettes with tasty fillings, sausage rolls, mini pies, mini quiches, cupcakes, chocolate raspberry tarts, Teddy Bear cookies and scones with jam and cream.

The hamper also comes with a set of colouring pencils and sheets featuring Australian landmarks and native animals. Don’t forget to purchase an adorable Legacy Bear to join you for your family picnic.

Legacy supports more than 43,000 people with individualised services including financial assistance, referrals for counselling, camps and programs, support for children’s education and advocacy for entitlements and services. By purchasing a picnic box or by making a donation through their website, you can help ensure these services are available to those who need them.

