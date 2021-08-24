Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two children sitting on a picnic blanket with teddy bears and a hamper of food.
Photograph: Nicole Pitaro

Support veterans and their families by purchasing one of these at-home picnic hampers

Legacy volunteers can't hit the streets to sell teddy bears this year, so they're bringing teddy bear picnics to you

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Since 1942, Legacy has run its Legacy Week fundraiser with the aim of raising money to support families of Australian military veterans. Since face-to-face fundraising activities can’t go forward during lockdown, you can support the organisation in its mission by purchasing a Teddy Bear Picnic Hamper from August 29 to September 4. 

The Melbourne chapter of Legacy has partnered with Taylor Made Gourmet, a small business that creates delicious homemade picnic boxes, to put together a custom hamper that is sure to be a hit with your kids. The hamper includes mini baguettes with tasty fillings, sausage rolls, mini pies, mini quiches, cupcakes, chocolate raspberry tarts, Teddy Bear cookies and scones with jam and cream. 

The hamper also comes with a set of colouring pencils and sheets featuring Australian landmarks and native animals. Don’t forget to purchase an adorable Legacy Bear to join you for your family picnic. 

Legacy supports more than 43,000 people with individualised services including financial assistance, referrals for counselling, camps and programs, support for children’s education and advocacy for entitlements and services. By purchasing a picnic box or by making a donation through their website, you can help ensure these services are available to those who need them. 

Looking for more lockdown activities? Here's what to do this week in Melbourne

Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.