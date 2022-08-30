Melbourne
Timeout

Two parents with their two children having a picnic.
Photograph: Melbourne Legacy

Support veterans and their families by purchasing one of these picnic hampers

After two years of virtual and at-home events, Melbourne Legacy is back with its traditional in-person offerings

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Since 1942, Legacy has run its Legacy Week fundraiser with the aim of raising money to support families of Australian military veterans. After going virtual during the lockdown, the fundraiser is celebrating its 66th anniversary with a return to in-person events. 

On September 1 from 7am to 10am, the streets of the CBD will be filled with ADF personnel and members rattling tins, collecting donations and selling merchandise. They will be joined by the Melbourne Legacy's mascot teddy bears and volunteer Legatees. 

Additionally, between now and October 2, you can order a Teddy Bears' Picnic Box filled with goodies by Mary Eats Cakes. The hampers start at $85 and include treats like scones, sausage rolls, cupcakes and quiches. For each one that's sold, $10 will be donated to Melbourne Legacy to continue supporting the families of veterans. Some of the hampers also come with a bear badge or a Legacy bear, and these can also be purchased separately for $5 or $20 respectively. 

Legacy supports more than 43,000 people with individualised services including financial assistance, referrals for counselling, camps and programs, support for children’s education and advocacy for entitlements and services. By purchasing a picnic box or by making a donation through their website, you can help ensure these services are available to those who need them. 

