Sushi Masterclass

  Things to do, Classes and workshops
  Kisumé, Melbourne
A sushi chef making nigiri.
Photograph: Kisume
Time Out says

Learn to make sushi from a Kisumé chef in these intimate, ten-person masterclasses

Unleash your inner Jiro Ono in a sushi masterclass with Kisumé executive chef Yonge Kim. The intimate classes are designed for no more than ten people at a time, ensuring those joining get ample one-on-one attention and guidance from Kim.

Over the course of several hours, Kim will teach you how to masterfully plate sashimi and tataki, and then he'll move on to the big guns: how to make your own sushi. You'll be provided with boxes of fresh ingredients and cuts of fish, and Kim will walk you through the steps of making temari (ball-shaped sushi), nigiri and maki rolls. 

After making ten pieces of sushi, you can sit back and relax while enjoying your creations. Your hard work is done, but the class isn't over yet; Kim will also serve you a few cuts of Wagyu scotch fillet before you finish off with a hazelnut dacquoise. 

Classes are $195 per person and run until Saturday, October 8. Scroll down to find the full calendar of classes, and click here to book. 

Too much effort? That's OK, hop aboard these sushi trains in Melbourne instead.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Kisumé
175 Flinders Ln
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
kisume.com.au
Price:
$195

Dates and times

