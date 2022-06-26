Melbourne
Tamales Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • La Tortilleria, Kensington
A table topped with supplies for making tamales.
Photograph: La Tortilleriaa
Time Out says

Feast on the beloved Mexican comfort food and stock your freezer full of takeaway packs

Tamales are one of the best-known Mexican comfort foods, and during a Melbourne winter, they can really go down a treat. Unfortunately, making them is a whole other story; it can take several hours to make a batch, and it's frequently a day-long family affair. Instead of spending the day over the hot stove, stock up on the beloved snack at La Tortilleria's Tamale Festival from June 24 to 26. 

If you've never had a tamale before, it's a traditional Mesoamerican dish made from masa (corn dough) that is steamed inside of a corn husk and mixed with other ingredients like vegetables, slow-cooked meats and cheese. Long story short, it's a steaming hot parcel of delicious ingredients, and La Tortilleria will be serving up four varieties: slow-cooked chicken with tomatillo sauce, pulled pork with pasilla-morita salsa, refried beans with Oaxaca cheese, and Fable plant-based barbacoa. 

The tamales will be available for pre-order, takeaway and dine-in service, and bookings are highly recommended. Pro tip: tamales freeze incredibly well and can stay fresh for months, making them a great emergency meal for those days you just can't be bothered cooking. 

After more delicious Mexican food? We've rounded up our city's hottest joints, including lively cantinas and late-night mezcal bars.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
latortilleria.com.au/
Address:
La Tortilleria
72 Stubbs St
Kensington
Melbourne
3031

Dates and times

