Two days of wining and dining in Victoria’s northeast wine region is just what the doctor ordered

Taking place in the stunning wine region of Rutherglen in northeast Victoria, Tastes of Rutherglen is a two-day festival that showcases the best produce and wine of the region.

Attendees will be able to taste their way through 17 different Rutherglen wineries and dig into perfectly paired meals over the March 11-12 weekend. Other activities throughout the weekend include dinners and degustations, a dog athletics event and wine blending, bottling and varietal masterclasses.

Tickets are $40 per person, and this gains you access to all 17 participating Rutherglen wineries. Not drinking? Designated drivers actually get free entry into the festival as well as complimentary tea and coffee vouchers over the weekend. If you’d rather not drive, there’s a winery shuttle bus ($30 per day) that will take you from cellar door to cellar door. You can view the whole program on the website.

