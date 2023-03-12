Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tastes of Rutherglen

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Rutherglen
  • Recommended
  1. A woman sipping wine at a festival.
    Photograph: Supplied | LittleBig
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A group of five people cheersing wine glasses in a vineyard.
    Photograph: Supplied | LittleBig
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A group of people standing a wine distillery.
    Photograph: Suplied | LittleBig
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Two days of wining and dining in Victoria’s northeast wine region is just what the doctor ordered

Taking place in the stunning wine region of Rutherglen in northeast Victoria, Tastes of Rutherglen is a two-day festival that showcases the best produce and wine of the region.

Attendees will be able to taste their way through 17 different Rutherglen wineries and dig into perfectly paired meals over the March 11-12 weekend. Other activities throughout the weekend include dinners and degustations, a dog athletics event and wine blending, bottling and varietal masterclasses. 

Tickets are $40 per person, and this gains you access to all 17 participating Rutherglen wineries. Not drinking? Designated drivers actually get free entry into the festival as well as complimentary tea and coffee vouchers over the weekend. If you’d rather not drive, there’s a winery shuttle bus ($30 per day) that will take you from cellar door to cellar door. You can view the whole program on the website.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to wining and dining in Rutherglen.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.explorerutherglen.com.au/
Address:
Around Rutherglen
Around Rutherglen
Rutherglen
Melbourne
3685
Transport:
Nearby stations: Rutherglen
Price:
$40
Opening hours:
Sat & Sun 10am-4pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!