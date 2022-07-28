Melbourne
Ten-Year Anniversary Gala at the Everleigh

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Everleigh, Fitzroy
The interior bar area of the Everleigh bar.
Photograph: the Everleigh
Time Out says

Help the Fitzroy stalwart celebrate a decade of serving up world-class cocktails

In the decade since its launch, the Everleigh has cemented itself as one of Australia's premier cocktail bars. It's graced the pages of travel magazines the world over and has become renowned for serving up old-school charm with world-class cocktails and service. In celebration of its tenth birthday, the Fitzroy stalwart is inviting you to swing by for a series of opulent and boozy parties. 

Birthday celebrations kicked off on May 29 with a collaboration with Attaboy, an internationally acclaimed New York bar that is considered among the 50 best bars in the world. If you missed out, don't fret; the Everleigh is milking its birthday for all its worth with more celebrations throughout June and July.

On Wednesday, June 29, head over to the Everleigh's Elk Room for a classic cocktail book club. Along with co-owner Michael Madrusan and a couple of special guests, you'll get to enjoy four cocktails while exploring the first book in the English language to contain recipes for cocktails. Dive into the historical and cultural relevance of fine, fond and forgotten drinks and make friends with other cocktail aficionados. 

On Thursday, July 28, the Everleigh will be hosting a massive gala featuring Everleigh bartenders from past and present. Dine on delicious canapes and sip signature cocktails while enjoying live music and entertainment. There's a strict 'dressed to the tens' dress code, so be sure to come in your most glamorous attire. 

For more details or to purchase tickets, head to the Everleigh website

Thirsting for tasty mixed drinks? Check out our round-up of the best cocktail bars in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com.au/o/the-everleigh-17201821722
Address:
The Everleigh
Lvl 1
150-156 Gertrude St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.theeverleigh.com
03 9416 2229
Transport:
Nearby stations: North Richmond; Collingwood
Opening hours:
Daily 5.30pm-1am

Dates and times

