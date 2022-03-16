Time Out says

Sunflower season may be over, but the delights of frolicking through a field of flowers are here to stay with the autumnal arrival of the KaBloom Festival of Flowers. From April 2 to 25, you can head over to Melbourne's Dandenong Ranges for a festival that combines fields of flowers with spectacular circus arts.

Wander through fields filled with marigolds, salvias, cleomes, petunias, geraniums and more and enjoy two newly planted wildflower meadows. It's an Instagrammers dream, but don't forget to bring some allergy medication if you're prone to hay fever.

On each day of the festival, a circus troupe of flower fairies, sprites and pixies will emerge to delight and entertain you among the blooms. For kids, there will also be a program of circus workshops, drumming workshops, a tractor train, storytelling sessions, treasure hunts, face painting, egg hunts and more.

Kids aged 16 and under can attend for free, and adult tickets are $29. For more information and to book your tickets, head to the website.

