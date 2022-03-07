These low mountain ranges are just 35 kilometres east of Melbourne. There are seven gorgeous gardens that make up Dandenong Ranges National Park, and autumn is the perfect time to visit them to enjoy their gorgeous changing leaves. The most spectacular in autumn are Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden, Alfred Nicholas Gardens, George Tindale Memorial Garden and RJ Hamer Arboretum. The park is free to enter and open every day.
Autumn is one of the most beautiful seasons, with deciduous leaves changing colour to the warm, crackly colours of autumn before dropping to the ground.
If you're keen to make the most of this fleeting season, here are the best parks and gardens in Victoria for you to visit to see the changing leaves.
