The best doggie daycares in Melbourne

Ensure your dog is well cared for while you're at work with one of these doggie daycare services located across Melbourne
For working pet owners, one of the biggest sources of worry is how your beloved dog will cope while you're at the office. Put your mind to ease with one of these six doggie daycares, all chosen for their stellar reputations and commitment to dog welfare and enrichment. Some of them even offer shuttles to and from your home as well as grooming services to ensure your pup comes home fresh and clean.
Best doggie day cares in Melbourne
1. Diggiddydoggydaycare
This South Melbourne doggie daycare is only minutes from Melbourne's CBD and close to Docklands, Port Melbourne and Southbank. It not only boasts a large and fully supervised indoor playground full of castles, treats and toys but also a doggie day spa and a dog taxi.
While you grind away at work, your dog can tucker itself out on the playground and get a wash, trim, and nail clipping. The dog taxi service offers door-to-door pickup and drop off for those on a tight schedule.
Hours: Daily, 7.30am-6.30pm.
2. Dogs HQ
Often referred to as one of the best doggie daycare centres in Melbourne, Dogs HQ is located on Hoddle Street in Abbotsford. The team is comprised of a group of loving pet parents – or 'pawrents', if you will – who pride themselves on their down-to-earth approach and their desire to let dogs be dogs.
The daycare facility has built-in tunnels, ramps, platforms and a variety of agility equipment, dedicated rest areas for dogs to relax in and a dog spa where your dog can receive a wash and dry so they come home smelling great.
Hours: Mon-Fri, 7.30-6:30pm.
3. Urban Paws Doggy Daycare
Owned by husband and wife team Roger and Melinda, Urban Paws has a location in Yarraville and in Geelong and offers doggie daycare, in-home pet sitting, dog walking and dog grooming.
With a safe and cage-free indoor and outdoor play area, your doggo will have plenty of room to run around and socialise with other dogs. The trained staff will ensure that they are mentally and physically stimulated and will work with the dogs to reinforce positive behaviour.
Yarraville hours: Mon-Fri, 7.30am-7pm.
Geelong hours: Mon-Fri, 7am-6.30pm.
4. Ka-Pooch! Doggy Daycare
Ka-Pooch! is run by certified and experienced dog trainers who will go the extra mile to ensure that your dog has both a fun and educational daycare experience.
Dogs are divided into groups based on size, temperament and age and are put in large playpens filled with toys and furniture. From there, your dog will enjoy a rotation of mentally and physically enriching activities, time to relax and sleep and spot training.
You can head to the website to enrol your pup in the Brunswick, Fairfield or Kew East locations.
Hours for all locations: Mon-Fri, 7am-6.30pm.
5. Pro Dog Daycare
Located in West Footscray, Pro Dog is run by certified dog trainer and behaviour specialist David Mckelson. Mckelson has over 20 years of experience managing animal facilities, including 17 years at the Melbourne Zoo, and is passionate about positive and motivational dog training.
On top of a standard fun and enriching doggie daycare experience, this facility will work with the dogs in groups on behavioural training and development.
Hours: Mon-Fri, 7.30am-6.30pm.
6. Pitter Patter Paws Melbourne
Amanda Curin started her doggie daycare services in her parents' garage before moving to Moonee Ponds and finally settling down and kitting out this Flemington location.
What sets Pitter Patter Paws apart from the rest is that it offers both daycare and nightcare services. This service is perfect for both the typical 9-5 workers as well as those who work weekend night shifts or other nontraditional hours.
Hours: Mon-Sun, 6.30am-7pm and Thu-Sun, 7pm-6.30am.
7. Hairy Hounds Playground
At Hairy Hounds in Williamstown, your dog will be able to run around in a spacious indoor area featuring agility equipment, play and rest areas as well as a tennis court-sized outdoor area.
On top of doggy and puppy daycare, Hairy Hounds offers grooming services, a valet service, puppy and dog training classes and overnight sleepovers.
Hours: Daily, 7am-7pm.
