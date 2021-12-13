Add some spice to your weekly cooking repertoire at Free to Feed, a social enterprise founded by community worker Loretta Bolotin and her husband Daniel Bolotin, where classes are run by refugees and asylum seekers. The instructors, for whom Free to Feed may be their very first job in Australia, come from diverse backgrounds from Syria to Sri Lanka, and they are all passionate about teaching Melburnians authentic dishes that they might cook at home themselves, such as Tamil curries and Iranian desserts. The teachers share stories of their experiences as refugees as they sit down to dinner with fellow cooks. Head to the Free to Feed website to check out your options.
Cost per class: from $99