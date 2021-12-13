There’s no shame in being hopeless in the kitchen, but if you’re tired of falling back on the few things you can cook without burning the house down, maybe a Melbourne cooking class is in order. Classes range from those led by professional chefs to those run by great home cooks who can share a thing or two about creating delicious dishes for the dinner table.

Want more ways to get hands-on? Check out Melbourne's best pottery classes.

RECOMMENDED: 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die