Free to Feed
Photograph: Emily Weaving

The best cooking classes in Melbourne

Shake up your kitchen know-how and skill-up at these Melbourne cooking schools

Adena Maier
Written by
Delima Shanti
&
Adena Maier
There’s no shame in being hopeless in the kitchen, but if you’re tired of falling back on the few things you can cook without burning the house down, maybe a Melbourne cooking class is in order. Classes range from those led by professional chefs to those run by great home cooks who can share a thing or two about creating delicious dishes for the dinner table.

Want more ways to get hands-on? Check out Melbourne's best pottery classes.

RECOMMENDED: 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die

Cooking courses in Melbourne

Free to Feed
Photograph: Emily Weaving

1. Free to Feed

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Thornbury

Add some spice to your weekly cooking repertoire at Free to Feed, a social enterprise founded by community worker Loretta Bolotin and her husband Daniel Bolotin, where classes are run by refugees and asylum seekers. The instructors, for whom Free to Feed may be their very first job in Australia, come from diverse backgrounds from Syria to Sri Lanka, and they are all passionate about teaching Melburnians authentic dishes that they might cook at home themselves, such as Tamil curries and Iranian desserts. The teachers share stories of their experiences as refugees as they sit down to dinner with fellow cooks. Head to the Free to Feed website to check out your options.

Cost per class: from $99

Read more
La Cucina di Sandra

2. La Cucina di Sandra

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Richmond

Teach us your ways oh Sandra, queen of Italian home cooking! Sandra del Greco is the master behind La Cucina di Sandra, intimate cooking classes set in Sandra’s own Richmond home. Her classes are set like dinner parties where you also watch the gracious host potter around the kitchen, dropping shopping and cooking tips – like what cuts to buy at the butchers or what sauces go with which pasta shapes. Sessions take four hours, finishing with participants sitting over a three-course meal from the day’s cooking. Classes include a session on Nonna-approved comfort food, Sicilian classics, and a seafood feast drawing from the North and South of Italy. Got mates who love cooking? We recommend gathering a group together for a private group class. Book your classes through the La Cucina di Sandra website

Cost per class: from $105

Read more
The Essential Ingredient Cooking School

3. The Essential Ingredient Cooking School

  • Things to do
  • South Yarra

Prahran Market’s famous cooking school is conveniently located in a treasure trove of great pantry ingredients and kitchen tools. The Essential Ingredient may be better known as the place to get fancy cooking supplies, but they’ve also been running their cooking school for close to 20 years. While in-person cooking classes are temporarily on hold, there are heaps of videos available on the site to walk you through some recipes that are sure to impress your friends.  

Cost: Free (online videos), in-person classes to resume shortly

Read more
CAE

4. CAE

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

They say the best way to learn is by doing. Thankfully Centre for Adult Education’s (CAE) cooking classes is all about hands-on learning. Take part in comprehensive classes to learn a new cuisine (they teach anything from French to Indian) or perfect your favourite recipes. You can even brush up on essential kitchen skills from basic knife skills to more advanced techniques like curing, sous vide and confit. Head to the CAE website to browse your options. 

Cost: from $169.

Read more
Relish Mama Cooking

5. Relish Mama Cooking

  • Restaurants
  • Highett

When Nellie Kerrison started the Relish Mama cooking school in 2009, all she wanted was to share her kitchen prowess with more people. Now, her labour of love includes annual culinary trips to Italy, and a wide range of classes from guest instructors teaching vegetarian and vegan cooking classes to baking and dessert-making. Kerrison’s stress-free approach to cooking means that you won’t have to channel your inner MasterChef at home, she’s more than happy to dish out advice based on what kitchen set-up you already have at home. Head to the Relish Mama website to book in for a class. 

Cost: from $180.

Read more
Enoteca Sileno Cooking School

6. Enoteca Sileno Cooking School

  • Things to do
  • Carlton North

Learn how to make wonderful Italian uncomplicated, home cooking at Enoteca Sileno. Master the basics of Italian cuisine from simple sauces to pasta and gnocchi making, and make a simple risotto confidently. Once you have the basics down pat, you can experiment at home with traditional Italian flavours. You can also try your hand at Italian dolce (dessert). There are so many different classes to choose from depending on your skills and budget, so head to the Enoteca website to browse your options. 

Cost: from $125.

Read more
Learn how to work with clay

Fun things to do on a budget

