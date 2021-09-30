Melbourne
People doing ticks and stuff at St kilda skatepark
Photograph: Roberto Seba

The best skateparks in Melbourne

These local Melbourne skateparks offer everything skateboarders, BMXers or quad skaters could ask for

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
&
Cassidy Knowlton
Looking for a place to skate in Melbourne? We’ve picked out some of the best places to hone your skills no matter your weapon, whether that be a skateboard, skates, inlines, a BMX or a scooter. These parks are loaded with ledges, ramps, pipes and plenty of bowls, meaning they’re great for beginners and experienced skaters. (PS if you're looking for cool skate parks, as rated by skaters, this website is a great resource).

Find a new course to shred below, then continue to keep active by trying one of our favourite day hikes close to Melbourne.

New to skating? Here's everything you need to start rollerskating.

Melbourne skateparks

Fitzroy Skatepark
Photograph: Creative Commons

1. Fitzroy Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Fitzroy North

Looking for a super fun old-school bowl? You can’t go wrong at Fitzroy Bowls Skatepark, which is located on the north side of Edinburgh Gardens. There are several concrete bowls to try, including a small double bowl that’s great for beginners.

Read more
St Kilda Skatepark
Photograph: Roberto Seba

2. St Kilda Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • St Kilda

This beachside skatepark was built in Marina Reserve in St Kilda and features a range of different coloured concrete banks and bowls. The big bowl varies from around five to seven feet in depth, with some extensions reaching almost eight feet. There are also numerous stairs, banks, hips and rollovers, with a mixture of granite and concrete across the park. Thanks to its prime location, it gets crazy busy on weekends, but go mid-week if you’re looking for an uninterrupted ride. If you're more in the mood for a cruise, the foreshore offers a nice, smooth bike path.

Read more
The Shed Skatepark
Photograph: Supplied

3. The Shed Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Cranbourne East

Note: The Shed is currently closed until late November.

Everyone raves about the Shed, and for good reason. This indoor skatepark has everything: a huge street course, a vertical ramp, a bowl and a very impressive (and very fun) air bag. The entire park is covered with a special ramp surface so it’s super smooth to ride on, too. Designed by skaters and BMXers, it caters for all levels and is open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read more
Box Hill Skatepark
Photograph: Creative Commons

4. Box Hill Skatepark

  • Sport and fitness
  • Box Hill

After an A+ makeover in 2017, Box Hill Skatepark is revamped and ready to roll. Here you’ll find a range of ledges, rails and ramps as well as three bowls and a snake-style course to traverse. There’s a separate beginners area, new shade shelters, a half-sized basketball court and automatic lighting.

Read more
Riverslide Skate Park

5. Riverslide Skate Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Melbourne

Best for street skaters, this CBD skatepark is located in a northern pocket of Alexandra Gardens. It overlooks the Yarra, and you can have a go on a bunch of different ledges, banks, pipes and more. There’s a range of different terrains, meaning it’s great for all ages and all abilities. Covering about 1,800 square metres, Riverslide is also the only park in town that’s staffed seven days a week. Beginners and little tykes can even book in a lesson with the staff, who will also get you sorted with boards, protective gear and anything else you need.

Read more
Noble Park Skate Park
Photograph: Shawn Henry/ Unsplash

6. Noble Park Skate Park

Feeling brave? Noble Park Skate Park has a massive 11-foot vertical bowl, so those with nerves of steel will get an exhilarating drop in. It also has a snake run and multiple ledges for slides and grinding. The park includes toilets, a water fountain and seats, and you can find it next to Noble Park Swim Centre. 

Read more
Glenroy Skate Park
Photograph: Tim Durben/ Pexels

7. Glenroy Skate Park

Great for beginners, Glenroy Skate Park has a peanut-shaped bowl and lots of ledges and rails for tricks. There are some more gentle inclines too if you're finding your wheeled feet. The park also includes a concrete loop with lots of tiny hills to build up your speed. There is also a set of concrete steps if that's your jam. 

Elsternwick Park
Photograph: WikiCommons

8. Elsternwick Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Brighton

 

The skate park in Elsternwick Park isn't the biggest on this list, but it is always extremely popular. It has large bowls for experienced skaters, skateboarders and BMXers, along with smaller ramps for those who are new to wheely life. 

Read more

