These local Melbourne skateparks offer everything skateboarders, BMXers or quad skaters could ask for

Looking for a place to skate in Melbourne? We’ve picked out some of the best places to hone your skills no matter your weapon, whether that be a skateboard, skates, inlines, a BMX or a scooter. These parks are loaded with ledges, ramps, pipes and plenty of bowls, meaning they’re great for beginners and experienced skaters. (PS if you're looking for cool skate parks, as rated by skaters, this website is a great resource).

Find a new course to shred below, then continue to keep active by trying one of our favourite day hikes close to Melbourne.

New to skating? Here's everything you need to start rollerskating.