Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Glen Grant x The Living Landscape

The Glen Grant x The Living Landscape

Things to do, Food and drink Loop Roof , Melbourne Saturday May 15 2021
The Glen Grant x The Living Landscape
Photograph: Wayne Taylor

Time Out says

Head to this urban forest installation and enjoy an exclusive whisky tasting

There seems to be a day dedicated to everything out there. World Pizza Day? Sure. World Cocktail Day? Why not. You probably don't need an excuse to enjoy either of these things, but here we are with World Whisky Day hot on our heels, taking place on May 15.

The greatest part about having days for random things is that it gives us an excuse to celebrate them. In this case, one of the best-selling whisky distilleries in the world, the Glen Grant is bringing a taste of home in Rothes, Scotland to Melbourne's very own rooftop bar Loop Roof.

Join the Glen Grant for a whisky tasting experience framed around a new artwork installation by Melbourne-based contemporary land and light artist James Tapscott.

Loop Roof has, as a result, been transformed into a living, breathing forest-like artwork filled with trees, moss and other types of flora adorning its bones – the whole experience should transport guests to the distillery's lush, green hometown. World Whisky Day doesn't seem so bad after all.  

Purchase your tickets at $25 a pop here and head to Loop Rooftop at 3/23 Meyers Place, Melbourne on Saturday, May 15. 

By: Rushani Epa

Posted:

Details
Event website: http://www.looprooftopbar.com.au
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Loop Roof
Address: 23 Meyers Pl
Melbourne
3000
Price: $25

Dates And Times
You may also like