Head to this urban forest installation and enjoy an exclusive whisky tasting

There seems to be a day dedicated to everything out there. World Pizza Day? Sure. World Cocktail Day? Why not. You probably don't need an excuse to enjoy either of these things, but here we are with World Whisky Day hot on our heels, taking place on May 15.

The greatest part about having days for random things is that it gives us an excuse to celebrate them. In this case, one of the best-selling whisky distilleries in the world, the Glen Grant is bringing a taste of home in Rothes, Scotland to Melbourne's very own rooftop bar Loop Roof.

Join the Glen Grant for a whisky tasting experience framed around a new artwork installation by Melbourne-based contemporary land and light artist James Tapscott.

Loop Roof has, as a result, been transformed into a living, breathing forest-like artwork filled with trees, moss and other types of flora adorning its bones – the whole experience should transport guests to the distillery's lush, green hometown. World Whisky Day doesn't seem so bad after all.

Purchase your tickets at $25 a pop here and head to Loop Rooftop at 3/23 Meyers Place, Melbourne on Saturday, May 15.