After 37 years, the beloved soap is finally coming to an end – but there's still time to tour the studio backlots

In its incredible 37 years run, Aussie soap Neighbours has well and truly made its way into the hearts of Australians (and a few million Brits). Sadly, the Aussie soap is finally coming to an end and the final episode will go live on August 1. If you'll be among those in mourning, then get one last taste of Ramsay Street by booking in for one of the final sessions of the Official Neighbours Tour.

The tour takes you to suburban Melbourne, where you'll be taken on an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the exterior sets. Explore Lassiter's Complex (including Lassiter's Lake), Fitzgerald Motors, the Waterhole, Harold's Cafe and the famous houses. Your tour guide will provide you with plenty of gossip, insider information and tricks of the trade involved in filming the show.

The tour is 3.5 hours in duration and will run every Saturday until July 30, with a final tour taking place on July 31, the day before the final episode airs. Tickets are $105 for children and $115 for adults aged 16 and older.

To book, head to the Official Neighbours Tour website.

