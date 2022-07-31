Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Official Neighbours Tour

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Immigration Museum, Melbourne
Two women posing in front of a house by a sign that says Ramsay St.
Photograph: Official Neighbours Tour
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

After 37 years, the beloved soap is finally coming to an end – but there's still time to tour the studio backlots

In its incredible 37 years run, Aussie soap Neighbours has well and truly made its way into the hearts of Australians (and a few million Brits). Sadly, the Aussie soap is finally coming to an end and the final episode will go live on August 1. If you'll be among those in mourning, then get one last taste of Ramsay Street by booking in for one of the final sessions of the Official Neighbours Tour. 

The tour takes you to suburban Melbourne, where you'll be taken on an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the exterior sets. Explore Lassiter's Complex (including Lassiter's Lake), Fitzgerald Motors, the Waterhole, Harold's Cafe and the famous houses. Your tour guide will provide you with plenty of gossip, insider information and tricks of the trade involved in filming the show. 

The tour is 3.5 hours in duration and will run every Saturday until July 30, with a final tour taking place on July 31, the day before the final episode airs. Tickets are $105 for children and $115 for adults aged 16 and older. 

To book, head to the Official Neighbours Tour website

After more sightseeing? Here are the best tours to try in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.neighbourstour.com.au/
Address:
Immigration Museum
Old Customs House
400 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.museumvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum
03 9927 2700
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St; Southern Cross
Price:
$105-115
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.