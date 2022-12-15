The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (known by locals as the 'G) is the beating heart of Australia's sporting capital. It's one of the largest stadiums in the world, and it has been in a state of almost constant renewal since being built in 1853. If you can't get enough of your sport, then the MCG tour is a must – as is imagining yourself as a player as you step out onto the ground from the changing rooms (which, incidentally, smell exactly as you'd expect). And this is just the beginning of the tour: your knowledgeable guide will lead you through the MCC Long Room, the MCC Library, the media centre, the cricketers' viewing room and up to the City Terrace, which offers one of Melbourne's best skyline views. Cricket nerds will froth over the chance to see portraits of Sir Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, and no matter your level of interest in cricket or AFL, the experience offers a fascinating slice of Melbourne history. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), every 30 minutes, 9am-4pm daily. Exceptions include game days, hours vary on Saturdays. $30.