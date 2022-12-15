Whether you're a tourist or a local, you're bound to discover something new about Melbourne on a Hidden Secrets tour. The laneways and arcades tour will take you in and out of Melbourne's famous back alleys, teaching you some interesting history along the way. Block Arcade and Royal Arcade are covered, as well as some much less well-known places. For example, did you know about EW Cole's giant three-storey book arcade? Very little remains of it, but it was once the pride of Melbourne – and a morality tale about the dangers of keeping monkeys in bookshops. Hidden Secrets also offers food-related tours, including a progressive degustation. Various locations and times around Melbourne. $99
Have you just arrived in our fair city and want to know where to start? Or are you a local who loves Melbourne and wants to discover our hidden secrets? These tours are definitely the place to start. From food to laneways, drinking to ghosts, these tours are the best way to get to know Melbourne.