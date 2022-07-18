Melbourne
Timeout

Peter Maddison in a dark suit jacket and white shirt
Photograph: Maddison Architects

The six buildings you need to see at Open House this year

Grand Designs' Peter Maddison tells us his top six picks from the 2022 Open House program

Edited by Bianca O'Neill
The Open House Melbourne 2022 program is an epic beast that provides the chance for us regular punters to peruse the architectural magnificence hidden behind some of Melbourne's most elusive doorways. With more than 200 events, including exhibitions, film screenings, walking tours and talks, where does one excited stickybeaker start?

Luckily, our architecture hero, Grand Designs' Peter Maddison, has unfurled the overflowing list of almost 90 building tours on offer this year and delivered his top six picks for 2022. Read on below for his recommendations.

Peter Maddison's top six buildings to see at Open House Melbourne 2022

Brighton Council Offices
Photograph: Bayside City Council

Brighton Council Offices

"This Mid-Century Civic building completed in 1961 is a fine example of the exuberance of the Mid-Century Modern period designed by architect Kevin Knight, who was working for Oakley and Parkes at the time," says Maddison.

"Kevin designed and documented the whole building himself in 12 weeks using a pen and ink. Many think the building is referential to Frank Lloyd Wright’s NY Guggenheim, but having discussed this with Kevin at an exhibition of this project about five years ago, he reassured me that this was sheer coincidence."

"A wonderful collaboration was woven with Grant Featherston who did the furniture, which has been restored and is intact. Be sure to look at the wonderful bass relief sculpture wrapping around a circular lift in the lobby."

Wardle Office
Photograph: Zilla and Brook Publicity

Wardle Office

"Founded by Gold Medallist architect John Wardle, this fine and exuberant architects’ office will give you insights into how this practice is one of the foremost in the country," says Maddison.

"A thriving hubbub with models and drawings of projects in progress on show. Set in a repurposed factory and integrated with other collaborators, it’s a fine example of inner urban renewal. Be sure to go to the roof deck and observe what flag they are flying and ask its meaning."

The Ian Potter Southbank Centre
Photograph: Trevor Mein

The Ian Potter Southbank Centre

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Southbank

"This – the new home for the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music and designed by John Wardle Architects – is one of the most thoughtful and beautifully detailed buildings in Melbourne," says Maddison. "The exterior façade is folded and reminiscent of a squeezebox or the lid of a piano."

"In fact, the dotted egg-shaped Japanese tiles inset into the façade appear very much like the perforated paper used on the rotating scroll used in a pianola. Of joy are the human-scale viewing ports near the entry that allow passersby to have a sneak peek inside. Be sure to witness the closing of the gigantic circular oculus door to the main recital space."

Government House
Photograph: Gavin Blue Photography

Government House

  Government House
  • Melbourne

"If you have never been to ‘the house’, this is a must," says Maddison. "Designed by Will Wardell in 1876, both it and the gardens by Will Guilfoyle are on the Vic Heritage Register."

"With a bit of luck, the very accessible Linda Dessau will be in attendance. You will know this because the flag on top of the 50-meter-high belvedere tower will be either up – or down depending on her presence."

"Filled with so much tradition and sense of occasion. The main ballroom is extraordinary as is the grand staircase. If you have never been, you must."

Mission to Seafarers
Photograph: Zilla and Brook Publicity

Mission to Seafarers

  • Museums
  • Docklands

"One of Melbourne’s great secrets," says Maddison. "Designed by Walter Butler and was built in two stages between 1916 and 1919."

"The historical Mission complex is architecturally significant, as being a fine urban example of the Arts and Crafts Style. It was and is today used as a haven for visiting sailors from around the world."

"Walter Butler was greatly influenced by the Arts and Crafts Movement in his native England. He was a popular society architect in Melbourne and designed many fine houses in Toorak. Be sure to check out the pulpit in St Peter the Mariner Chapel with a miniature bow of a square rigger, the inset terrazzo compass in the entry and the Norla Dome that was used as a gym by the sailors."

RMIT Capitol Theatre
Photograph: Tatjana Plitt

RMIT Capitol Theatre

  • Theatre
  • Melbourne

The Capitol Theatre has come a long way since its grand opening back in 1924. It was designed by famous architects Walter Burley and Marion Mahoney Griffin (also known for creating Canberra). The theatre was then owned by RMIT University from 1999 up until it shut in 2014. After a huge $40 million refurbishment, the 580-seat theatre reopened in 2019. 

"The breathtaking stalactite-like ceiling in the Capitol Theatre, by Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin, has recently been beautifully restored by Six Degrees Architects," says Maddison. "Take a seat and look up."

