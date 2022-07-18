The six buildings you need to see at Open House this year

"This Mid-Century Civic building completed in 1961 is a fine example of the exuberance of the Mid-Century Modern period designed by architect Kevin Knight, who was working for Oakley and Parkes at the time," says Maddison.

"Kevin designed and documented the whole building himself in 12 weeks using a pen and ink. Many think the building is referential to Frank Lloyd Wright’s NY Guggenheim, but having discussed this with Kevin at an exhibition of this project about five years ago, he reassured me that this was sheer coincidence."

"A wonderful collaboration was woven with Grant Featherston who did the furniture, which has been restored and is intact. Be sure to look at the wonderful bass relief sculpture wrapping around a circular lift in the lobby."