Cocktails, desserts, high tea and a luxurious overnight stay are on offer at one of Melbourne's premier hotels

This December, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has partnered with the Westin hotel to offer three luxurious experiences to complement your night at the theatre. Think themed cocktails and desserts, French cuisine and a luxurious overnight stay with tickets included.

Taking centre stage is the Sparkling Diamond Tea, a spin on the Westin's classic high tea experience. Enjoy three tiers of extravagant savoury and sweet treats specially crafted by the hotel's culinary team. Highlights include the 'Sparkling Diamond,' a coconut baked flan with toasted frangipane crumbs, and the Nicoise served with yellowfin tuna, olives, green beans and shallots on a milk bun.

If you're after a tipple paired with something sweet, head to the Lobby before or after the show to enjoy the Le Salon Rouge menu. Filled with decadent desserts like the 'Green Fairy,' a spiced anise mousse with absinthe compressed pineapple, lemon curd and almond, as well as speciality cocktails like the 'Satine' made with Archie Rose Vodka and Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin caviar.

For those who want a full night of luxury, you can book in for the Paint the Town Rouge package and enjoy a luxurious overnight stay for two that includes a guaranteed upgrade to a deluxe room. The package also comes with two A-reserve tickets to the show, an official music program and complimentary late check-out at 2pm.

Bookings are essential for all of these experiences, and you can make a reservation through the Westin website.

