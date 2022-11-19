Time Out says

Whether your pup is in need of a pamper or just loves a bit of old-fashioned ball pit fun, the ultimate doggy day out is here to make all your furry friend’s dreams come true.

Happening for one day only on Saturday, November 19 at PICA in Port Melbourne, Theme Bark will feature a whole range of pawsome activities for pups of all sizes and personalities. Head to the giant dogstacle course, or enter your dog into the doggy dash, pup pageant or Theme Barks' very own talent show ‘Dog Factor’, before heading to Barkery Lane where you’ll find retailers selling exclusive treats, accessories and toys. Spend some quality time at the pooch pampering service, and treat your dog to a puppacino or doggy ice cream if they’ve been good.

It’s not all about the dogs, though. Get your hands on something delicious from the onsite bar and food trucks, and maybe even unwind with a doggy yoga session to end your day. A portion of ticket sales will be going to a local dog rescue organisation, and there will even be the option to apply to adopt a rescue dog.

Tickets are priced at $29.95 per person and include free entry for one dog. Purchase your ticket via Eventbrite.